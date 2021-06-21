East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Woman charged after shooting at Longview apartment complex

Tabitha Berrios
Tabitha Berrios((Source: Gregg County Judicial Records))
By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest has been made in a Longview shooting that sent one to a hospital. Tabitha Berrios, 23 of Longview has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Longview Police.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments in the 2900 block of McCann Road. Police detained a person of interest at the scene who was later charged with the crime.

Police say the victim is alive and recovering. Berrios’ bond was set at $10,000.

RELATED: 1 hospitalized after shooting on McCann Road in Longview

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Earl Vess II (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Henderson County deputies arrest man who allegedly threatened woman with gun, seize meth, mushrooms
One person was injured when a pickup rolled over on SH 322 in Rusk County late Friday night....
Crims Chapel VFD first responders free trapped driver after 1-vehicle rollover crash on SH 322
Source: KLTV Staff
Pilots participating in Great Texas Balloon Race make safe emergency landings on Loop 281
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies ID suspect in connection with Mount Vernon shooting
For over 30 plus years the Juneteenth Freedom Parade has taken place in the city of Tyler....
Many celebrate liberty at Tyler Juneteenth Freedom Parade

Latest News

PATH summer fan drive begins
ETN host Kayla Lyons speaks to KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames. (Source: KLTV Staff)
ETN: KTRE sports director discusses Supreme Court ruling on NCAA athletics
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries