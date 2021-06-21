Woman charged after shooting at Longview apartment complex

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest has been made in a Longview shooting that sent one to a hospital. Tabitha Berrios, 23 of Longview has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Longview Police.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon at the Magnolia Pointe Apartments in the 2900 block of McCann Road. Police detained a person of interest at the scene who was later charged with the crime.

Police say the victim is alive and recovering. Berrios’ bond was set at $10,000.

