WebXtra: UT Tyler Air1 helicopter shows off nursing career options

By Lexi Vennetti
Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Air1 helicopter landed on the UT Tyler Patriot Plaza to provide students information on a special nursing career option in a snazzy way.

KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with Kirk Calhoun M.D., President of University of Texas at Tyler. Calhoun said this is a way to celebrate bringing students back to campus this fall after the pandemic. Distance learning provided challenges including a lack of classroom hands-on experience.

Calhoun said “The University of Texas System has a 22 billion dollar budget and 15 billion of that is healthcare, which is why there was the expansion here and the UT Health East Texas. Because of that we’re getting a new medical school here and the nursing school will be expanding and the pharmacy school and other health programs.”

