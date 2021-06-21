East Texas Now Business Break
PATH summer fan drive begins

(WIBW)
By Lexi Vennetti and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The PATH summer fan drive, which provides families with box fans, began Monday.

KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti spoke with Andrea Wilson, Executive Director of PATH. Wilson said she expects around 1,000 fans to be donated. Wilson said “It is a critical lifesaving utility to be able to stay cool. Especially for our folks who are elderly, young, or they may have a disability or some kind of illness; we want to be able to keep them cool.”

There are multiple ways lend a helping hand. PATH has partnered with Home Depot where you can get a discounted fan for $15 and PATH can pick it up. You can also purchase fans in-store, or click on the Donate button at pathhelps.org/fandrive/ to make a dedication monetary donation.

The Summer Fan Drive lasts until they run out of fans. Sponsors are TXU Energy, KLTV, Kelly Community, and Maddox.

If you need a fan or assistance, PATH is open 8am to 6pm Monday through Thursday at 402 W. Front Street, Tyler, Texas 75702.

