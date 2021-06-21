New court district to be added in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Texas House Rep. Matt Schaefer joined East Texas Now to offer details about House Bill 3774 becoming law and how it will affect the Smith County court system.

According to Schaefer, a new district will be created in 2023 to serve both civil and criminal cases and help mitigate the COVID-19 “hangover” of backlog in the courts.

Schaefer said it’s been over 40 years since a new court was established and with the population growth of Smith County, the addition is needed.

The Smith County Commissioner’s Court will arrange for the space, the maintenance, and funding and the state of Texas will pay the salaries of court staff.

Unlike other courts in Smith County, the first judge of the new district will be chosen by Governor Abbott and afterwards selected through the election process.

