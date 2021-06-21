East Texas Now Business Break
Nebraska sending state troopers to help at the Texas border

By Associated Press
Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts plans to send about two dozen state troopers to Texas later this month to help patrol the nation’s border with Mexico.

Ricketts has criticized President Joe Biden’s approach to border security and several other policies, but he said the aid is being provided to Texas under a preexisting agreement that is normally activated in times of emergencies.

Nebraska’s announcement on Saturday came several days after Florida officials said they would also send law enforcement officers to Texas and Arizona.

Ricketts says the troopers will spend up to 16 days helping the Texas Department of Public Safety, but didn’t say how the deployment would be paid for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

