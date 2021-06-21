East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Nacogdoches County deputies arrest 2 men in connection with string of vehicle burglaries

Pictured are Jarvis Harper (left) and Lonnell Warren. (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)
Pictured are Jarvis Harper (left) and Lonnell Warren. (Source: Nacogdoches County Jail website)(Nacogdoches County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men in connection to a burglary ring in which the suspects targeted unlocked vehicles and stole numerous firearms, money, purses, and other items.

Jarvis Jamontrae Cornelius Harper, 20, of San Augustine, and Lonnell Trenton Warren, 18, of Nacogdoches, are both still being held in the Nacogdoches Jail, and each man has been charged with 13 counts of third-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity.

Collectively, each man’s bond amount was set at $125,000 for their charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, an NCSO investigator went to Eastwood Terrace and found the vehicle he had sent out an attempt to locate notice for the night before. It was believed to be involved in a series of thefts and vehicle burglaries in Nacogdoches County.

The vehicle belonged to one of the two men who were arrested.

During their respective interviews, Harper and Warren confessed to being involved in the crimes together, along with other suspects who have not been named yet.

The men allegedly stole firearms, money, purses, and other items from the unlocked vehicles they targeted.

After their interviews, Harper and Warren were arrested and turned over to jail staff members.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Earl Vess II (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Henderson County deputies arrest man who allegedly threatened woman with gun, seize meth, mushrooms
One person was injured when a pickup rolled over on SH 322 in Rusk County late Friday night....
Crims Chapel VFD first responders free trapped driver after 1-vehicle rollover crash on SH 322
Source: KLTV Staff
Pilots participating in Great Texas Balloon Race make safe emergency landings on Loop 281
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies ID suspect in connection with Mount Vernon shooting
For over 30 plus years the Juneteenth Freedom Parade has taken place in the city of Tyler....
Many celebrate liberty at Tyler Juneteenth Freedom Parade

Latest News

UT Health Air
UT Health Air 6PM
Power outage in Smith County affects over 1000 customers
New court district to be added in Smith County
New court district to be added in Smith County
New court district to be added in Smith County
New court district to be added in Smith County - clipped version