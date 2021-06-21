Nacogdoches County deputies arrest 2 men in connection with string of vehicle burglaries

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office have arrested two men in connection to a burglary ring in which the suspects targeted unlocked vehicles and stole numerous firearms, money, purses, and other items.

Jarvis Jamontrae Cornelius Harper, 20, of San Augustine, and Lonnell Trenton Warren, 18, of Nacogdoches, are both still being held in the Nacogdoches Jail, and each man has been charged with 13 counts of third-degree felony engaging in organized criminal activity.

Collectively, each man’s bond amount was set at $125,000 for their charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, an NCSO investigator went to Eastwood Terrace and found the vehicle he had sent out an attempt to locate notice for the night before. It was believed to be involved in a series of thefts and vehicle burglaries in Nacogdoches County.

The vehicle belonged to one of the two men who were arrested.

During their respective interviews, Harper and Warren confessed to being involved in the crimes together, along with other suspects who have not been named yet.

The men allegedly stole firearms, money, purses, and other items from the unlocked vehicles they targeted.

After their interviews, Harper and Warren were arrested and turned over to jail staff members.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.