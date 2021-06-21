East Texas Now Business Break
Menard’s Shawn Gallagher signs with ETBU

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Updated: 7 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Holy Savior Menard’s Shawn Gallagher will head to the next level after signing with East Texas Baptist University on Monday, June 21.

The senior catcher says signing to play in college is a dream come true and is excited to get to Marshall.

“It’s amazing because this is what I’ve worked for since I was little,” Gallagher said. “It’s been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember. The dreams are coming true, and I can’t be any happier than I am right now.”

