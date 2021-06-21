East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man drowned on Broken Bow lake

Man drowned on Broken Bow lake
Man drowned on Broken Bow lake
By KXII Staff
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a drowning on Broken Bow lake Father’s Day.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say that it happened just after 1, at Eagle Drive, about 10 miles north of Broken Bow.

They say 47-year-old Carlo Lomas Sr. and 18-year-old Carlo Lomas Jr. were swimming in the lake, when Jr. started to struggle.

Troopers say Sr. attempted to rescue Jr. when the two of them went under water.

The two were pulled out to shore, and taken to McCurtain County memorial hospital in Idabel. Sr. later died at the hospital.

Troopers say neither of the men were wearing life jackets.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was injured when a pickup rolled over on SH 322 in Rusk County late Friday night....
Crims Chapel VFD first responders free trapped driver after 1-vehicle rollover crash on SH 322
Kenneth Earl Vess II (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Henderson County deputies arrest man who allegedly threatened woman with gun, seize meth, mushrooms
Source: KLTV Staff
Pilots participating in Great Texas Balloon Race make safe emergency landings on Loop 281
For over 30 plus years the Juneteenth Freedom Parade has taken place in the city of Tyler....
Many celebrate liberty at Tyler Juneteenth Freedom Parade
Balloons make emergency landing in Longview traffic KLTV
Hot air balloon pilots forced to land in Longview traffic

Latest News

Texas A&M partners with nonprofit to host virtual academic boot camp for student veterans
Texas A&M partners with nonprofit to host virtual academic boot camp for student veterans
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies ID suspect in connection with Mount Vernon shooting
Dr. Charles Thompson (left) and Dr. Benjamin Thompson (right) practice medicine together in...
East Texas doctors reflect on special bond this Father’s Day
Kenneth Earl Vess II (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Henderson County deputies arrest man who allegedly threatened woman with gun, seize meth, mushrooms
Multiple Henderson County fire departments battled structure fires at a property in Tool...
Multiple Henderson County fire departments battle structure fires in Tool