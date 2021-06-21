Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies ID suspect in connection with Mount Vernon shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Franklin County law enforcement officers have identified the suspect in connection with a shooting incident in Mount Vernon that left another man injured Sunday morning.

According to a press release, Franklin County 911 Dispatch received a 911 call about a shooting in the 600 block of Leftwitch in Mount Vernon at about 8:15 a.m. Sunday. Mount Veron police officers, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers responded to the address.

When authorities got to the scene, they found the gunshot victim, a 41-year-old man. Franklin County Sheriff Ricky Jones stated that the victim was the only occupant of the house on Leftwitch.

A medical helicopter flew the victim to CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler for treatment of his gunshot wounds, the press release stated.

“Sheriff Jones added he has spoken with the family, who informed him that the victim has already been through emergency surgery and is in recovery in stable condition.”

Investigators from the Mount Vernon Police Department, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and DPS will be conducting the investigation.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as James Michael Jones, of Hutchins. No arrest has been made in the case at this time, but a felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been issued for Michael Jones.

The sheriff said in the press release that he believes Michael Jones is no longer in the East Texas area.

“We have good reason to believe that he has gone back to the Dallas Metroplex area,” the press release stated. “If anyone does know of the whereabouts of Jones, please call 911 and report his location. We do consider him armed and dangerous at this point, concluded Sheriff Jones.”

