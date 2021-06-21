Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Updated: 23 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected through very early on Tuesday morning before ending before dawn. As a cold front moves through East Texas, we will see the rain end from north to south overnight. We do have a Marginal Risk for strong/severe storms through early Tuesday morning which means a 5% chance for significant severe storms. Gusty winds and hail are expected to be the primary risk with these storms. Only a few showers early on Tuesday morning before skies become partly cloudy. Much cooler air for our Tuesday as well with highs only reaching the lower 80s. A significant warm up is expected through Thursday and Friday with highs returning to the middle 90s. More showers are possible this coming weekend with the best chances likely to occur on Sunday.

