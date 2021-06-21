East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

ETN: KTRE sports director discusses Supreme Court ruling on NCAA athletics

By Caleb Beames
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - KTRE sports director Caleb Beames talked to ETN host Kayla Lyons about the Supreme Court’s decision against the NCAA Monday morning.

The Supreme Court has ruled against the NCAA in a case that could shape the future of college athletics.

In a unanimous vote, the court ruled that NCAA limits on the education that colleges can offer athletes who play Division I basketball and football cannot be enforced.

This does not mean that athletes can be paid by universities. However, it does mean the NCAA can no longer bar colleges from providing athletes with education-related benefits such as free laptops or paid post-graduate internships.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Earl Vess II (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Henderson County deputies arrest man who allegedly threatened woman with gun, seize meth, mushrooms
One person was injured when a pickup rolled over on SH 322 in Rusk County late Friday night....
Crims Chapel VFD first responders free trapped driver after 1-vehicle rollover crash on SH 322
Source: KLTV Staff
Pilots participating in Great Texas Balloon Race make safe emergency landings on Loop 281
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies ID suspect in connection with Mount Vernon shooting
For over 30 plus years the Juneteenth Freedom Parade has taken place in the city of Tyler....
Many celebrate liberty at Tyler Juneteenth Freedom Parade

Latest News

PATH summer fan drive begins
Tabitha Berrios
Woman charged after shooting at Longview apartment complex
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries
Nacogdoches ‘Restaurant Week’ spotlights local eateries