Criminal Complaint: $2.4 million worth of meth found during traffic stop on I-40 in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person faces federal charges after a DPS trooper reported finding meth during a traffic stop on I-40 in Carson County last week, according to a criminal complaint.

Around 3:15 p.m. on June 17, a trooper stopped a car for a traffic violation and noticed behavior consistent with criminal activity.

The criminal complaint says the trooper found 12 bundles of meth during a search of the car.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth around $2.4 million.

The complaint says the driver, identified as Griselda Rodriguez-Michel, told officials she was going to Oklahoma City.

Rodriguez-Michel was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

