Central Texas native, former Baylor Bear make United States Olympic Team

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor track & field legend Trayvon Bromell won the men’s 100 meters Sunday night at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field to advance to his second Olympic Games.

Bromell clocked in at 9.80 in the final to complete the sweep of the first round (9.84), semifinals (9.90) and final and earn a spot on the United States Olympic Team for the second time.

Waco High product Wil London III earned a spot in the men’s 4x400-meter relay pool, according to former Baylor head coach Clyde Hart, after advancing to the 400-meter final.

The Waco, Texas, native placed eighth with a time of 45.00 in the final.

