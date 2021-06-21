East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Central Texas community gathers in prayer after contentious public meeting over potential rocket testing site

Dozens gathered in Marlin for a prayer gathering on Sunday to respond to a contentious public...
Dozens gathered in Marlin for a prayer gathering on Sunday to respond to a contentious public meeting last week.(Matt Zdun (KWTX))
By Matt Zdun
Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - On Monday, New Mexico-based X-Bow Systems Inc., or Crossbow, held a public meeting in Marlin exploring the possibility of locating a rocket test site in a remote area of Falls County.

The next day, the company said it would withdraw Falls County from its list of potential sites.

“That townhall meeting got a little out of control where a lot of threats were made,” Cedric Davis, Marlin’s City Manager, told KWTX.

“I was threatened to be lynched, not once but twice; I was called a communist; the CEO of X-Bow was called some homophobic innuendos,” Davis said.

“That was a little bit too much for the CEO,” he said.

He and other city officials held a prayer gathering on Sunday evening responding to the meeting.

“We have to work on uniting Marlin and let them know that we as a community have to show that we are more alike than we are not alike,” he said.

John Barrett, who moved to Marlin about a year ago, was at the prayer gathering.

“I’m dreadfully, dreadfully sad that it turned out this way,” he said.

He said the meeting could have turned out differently if more people with Marlin’s best interest spoke up.

“The question was asked, ‘What’s in it for Marlin? What’s in it for Marlin?’ The answer is the future. How is this city going to survive?” he said.

Business owner Mike Wilson says he remains optimistic that Marlin can attract new opportunities.

“Right now this is small town politics,” Wilson said.

“People have to start talking to each other,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Balloons make emergency landing in Longview traffic KLTV
Hot air balloon pilots forced to land in Longview traffic
Passersby recued two people from a burning car after it went off the road and struck a tree in...
Passersby rescue 2 people from burning car after 1-vehicle wreck in Gun Barrel City
McCann Road shooting
1 hospitalized after shooting on McCann Road in Longview
One person was injured when a pickup rolled over on SH 322 in Rusk County late Friday night....
Crims Chapel VFD first responders free trapped driver after 1-vehicle rollover crash on SH 322
For over 30 plus years the Juneteenth Freedom Parade has taken place in the city of Tyler....
Many celebrate liberty at Tyler Juneteenth Freedom Parade

Latest News

Texas A&M partners with nonprofit to host virtual academic boot camp for student veterans
Texas A&M partners with nonprofit to host virtual academic boot camp for student veterans
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies ID suspect in connection with Mount Vernon shooting
Dr. Charles Thompson (left) and Dr. Benjamin Thompson (right) practice medicine together in...
East Texas doctors reflect on special bond this Father’s Day
Kenneth Earl Vess II (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Henderson County deputies arrest man who allegedly threatened woman with gun, seize meth, mushrooms
Multiple Henderson County fire departments battled structure fires at a property in Tool...
Multiple Henderson County fire departments battle structure fires in Tool