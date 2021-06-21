Athletic administrators now tasked with following SCOTUS ruling

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -NCAA athletic administrators will now go to work following the ruling by the Supreme Court against the NCAA.

The court unanimously affirmed a previous ruling Monday that provides for an increase in how college athletes can be compensated. The compensation for now will be in the form of education-related items such as technology devices being used for class work or paid post graduate internships.

“For boots on the ground people, practitioners of it all we see it everyday with our student-athletes and understand what they go through and that some of them don’t have the resources to do what they need to beyond the classroom and beyond the playing fields,” SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey said. “This gives us the opportunity to do that. To me it is the right thing to do moving forward. “

Ivey said now the focus goes to implementing ways to allow student-athletes the chance to benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.

“I would venture to say the spokesperson mentality is going to be reserved for that top one percent,” Ivey said. “I don’t think you will see a lot of student athletes involved in the spokesperson type deal. I think where they will benefit is have their own camps, create their own LLC, msybe if they have their own idea of a business venture like an app. Now they have the opportunity to do those things like they couldn’t do before.”

The NCAA wants to have NIL plans detailed by July 1.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.