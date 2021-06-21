East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Amazon Prime Day sale starts Monday

Amazon's two-day 'Prime Day' starts Monday.
Amazon's two-day 'Prime Day' starts Monday.(Amazon via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon’s 48-hour “Prime Day” sale kicks off Monday.

For the next two days, look for deals on fashion, toys, electronics and more.

To join in, you need to have an Amazon Prime membership. People who do not have one can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

This year’s Prime Day is earlier than ever before. Amazon normally holds it later in the summer.

Last year, it was postponed until October in response to the pandemic.

Amazon says last year’s Prime Day was its best on record. The sales event has taken place since 2015.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Balloons make emergency landing in Longview traffic KLTV
Hot air balloon pilots forced to land in Longview traffic
Passersby recued two people from a burning car after it went off the road and struck a tree in...
Passersby rescue 2 people from burning car after 1-vehicle wreck in Gun Barrel City
McCann Road shooting
1 hospitalized after shooting on McCann Road in Longview
One person was injured when a pickup rolled over on SH 322 in Rusk County late Friday night....
Crims Chapel VFD first responders free trapped driver after 1-vehicle rollover crash on SH 322
For over 30 plus years the Juneteenth Freedom Parade has taken place in the city of Tyler....
Many celebrate liberty at Tyler Juneteenth Freedom Parade

Latest News

A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Catherine Serou, an...
Suspect arraigned in killing of American student in Russia
A suspect has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Catherine Serou, an...
American student killed in Russia
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regaining strength after 13 killed in Alabama
The investigation into Saturday's multi-car accident that left nine children and one adult dead...
9 children, 1 adult killed in multi-vehicle crash