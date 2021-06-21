Affidavit reveals that Longview man captured after Huntsville standoff strangled ex-girlfriend

LONGVIEW Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit for the man arrested in connection with the death of Paige Martin revealed that she was strangled and then doused with bleach.

Dontrey Ray Walker, 24, of Longview, is still being held in the Gregg County Jail on a first-degree felony murder charge. His bond amount has been set at $500,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Longview PD investigator assigned to the case was told to respond to an apartment in the 100 block of Sydney Street on June 15 about a homicide.

An LPD sergeant who was already at the scene told the investigator that the female victim had ligature marks around her neck and that someone had poured bleach on her.

The Longview PD investigator then spoke to the officer who talked to the man who owns the apartments in the 100 block of Sydney Street and learned that the homeowner told the officer that Walker, Martin’s ex-boyfriend, had taken Martin’s vehicle and appeared to be heading toward Houston, according to his Snapchat.

During the investigation, the Huntsville Police Department contacted Longview PD and said that Walker had barricaded himself in their city after he claimed to have killed his girlfriend in Longview. According to a previous East Texas news story, it took negotiators several hours to convince Walker to surrender after he was found in a wooded area in the 3300 block of Old Houston Road.

The Longview PD investigator obtained the arrest warrant for Walker on June 15.

Previous story: Longview murder suspect arrested in Huntsville

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.