East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Affidavit reveals that Longview man captured after Huntsville standoff strangled ex-girlfriend

The Huntsville Police Department said Dontrey Walker was wanted for the murder of his...
The Huntsville Police Department said Dontrey Walker was wanted for the murder of his girlfriend in Longview.(Mug shot provided by the Walker County Sheriff's Office)
By Gary Bass
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW Texas (KLTV) - An arrest affidavit for the man arrested in connection with the death of Paige Martin revealed that she was strangled and then doused with bleach.

Dontrey Ray Walker, 24, of Longview, is still being held in the Gregg County Jail on a first-degree felony murder charge. His bond amount has been set at $500,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, the Longview PD investigator assigned to the case was told to respond to an apartment in the 100 block of Sydney Street on June 15 about a homicide.

An LPD sergeant who was already at the scene told the investigator that the female victim had ligature marks around her neck and that someone had poured bleach on her.

The Longview PD investigator then spoke to the officer who talked to the man who owns the apartments in the 100 block of Sydney Street and learned that the homeowner told the officer that Walker, Martin’s ex-boyfriend, had taken Martin’s vehicle and appeared to be heading toward Houston, according to his Snapchat.

During the investigation, the Huntsville Police Department contacted Longview PD and said that Walker had barricaded himself in their city after he claimed to have killed his girlfriend in Longview. According to a previous East Texas news story, it took negotiators several hours to convince Walker to surrender after he was found in a wooded area in the 3300 block of Old Houston Road.

The Longview PD investigator obtained the arrest warrant for Walker on June 15.

Previous story: Longview murder suspect arrested in Huntsville

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Earl Vess II (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Henderson County deputies arrest man who allegedly threatened woman with gun, seize meth, mushrooms
One person was injured when a pickup rolled over on SH 322 in Rusk County late Friday night....
Crims Chapel VFD first responders free trapped driver after 1-vehicle rollover crash on SH 322
Source: KLTV Staff
Pilots participating in Great Texas Balloon Race make safe emergency landings on Loop 281
For over 30 plus years the Juneteenth Freedom Parade has taken place in the city of Tyler....
Many celebrate liberty at Tyler Juneteenth Freedom Parade
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies ID suspect in connection with Mount Vernon shooting

Latest News

Smith County
Abbott signs law adding district court seat to Smith County
The newly added court is creating the 475th District Court, which will be the county’s fifth...
WebXtra: Smith County district court
Kirk Calhoun M.D., President of University of Texas at Tyler talks about additional information...
Additional Air1 UT Tyler Information
Roadwork to continue on FM 2493 project in Smith County