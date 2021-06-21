East Texas Now Business Break
Abbott signs law adding district court seat to Smith County

By Erin Wides
Updated: 14 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County will be adding a new District Court on Jan. 1, 2023 after House Bill 3774 was signed into law on Friday by Governor Greg Abbott.

Smith County hasn’t added a District Court since 1977 when the population as about 100,000 people. The added court is creating the 475th District Court, which will be the county’s fifth district court. Currently, the population is about 230,000 people.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said they’re looking forward to having the added court.

“As population grows, so does its need for administration of law and order. That’s one of the main functions that a county undertakes, is law and order, and our justice system is an essential part of that,” Moran said. “We needed to add another district court in order to process the growing number of felonies in our county in order to make sure people don’t stay too long in our jail system. They get adjudicated and either go home if they’re found not guilty, or move on to the prison system if they are found guilty.”

Representative Matt Schaefer authored the bill on the House side. Schaefer represents the majority of Smith County in the Texas House of Representatives and we’ll be hearing from him around 2:30 p.m. on the bill.

