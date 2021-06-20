East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler Cattle Baron’s Gala returns after year break due to COVID-19

This year's gala focused on pediatric research.
By Justin Honore
Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The Tyler Cattle Baron’s Gala returned today after a break due to COVID-19.

The gala focuses on raising money to fight cancer. The proceeds go towards the American Cancer Society. This was the thirty-third year of the fundraiser and this year focused on pediatric research. There were several auctions and raffles all for a good cause

“It means a lot to us obviously probably everyone is affected by cancer one way or the other whether you have lost somebody near and dear to you or you have friends that have fought it and have won the battle but that’s why we do this because we have all been affected by it,” said Denise Bardsley who is one of the co-chairs.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

