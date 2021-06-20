Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Father’s Day, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs reaching the mid 90s. A low chance we see an isolated shower today, but not enough to cancel or move your outdoor plans. Just remain weather alert in case you need to move indoors for a few minutes. Overnight we’ll cool down into the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds both today and tomorrow generally out of the south, five to fifteen miles per hour.

Tomorrow will start off partly cloudy, but by the afternoon/evening, thunderstorms could be moving through East Texas. Those thunderstorms could stick around through the overnight hours into early Tuesday morning as well. Rain chances peak at an 80% for Monday-Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon we should be drying out with the sun back through the clouds. Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday into next weekend with low rain chances returning to the region by next Friday.

