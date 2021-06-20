East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Father’s Day, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today with highs reaching the mid 90s. A low chance we see an isolated shower today, but not enough to cancel or move your outdoor plans. Just remain weather alert in case you need to move indoors for a few minutes. Overnight we’ll cool down into the mid 70s with partly cloudy skies. Winds both today and tomorrow generally out of the south, five to fifteen miles per hour.

Tomorrow will start off partly cloudy, but by the afternoon/evening, thunderstorms could be moving through East Texas. Those thunderstorms could stick around through the overnight hours into early Tuesday morning as well. Rain chances peak at an 80% for Monday-Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon we should be drying out with the sun back through the clouds. Partly cloudy skies for Wednesday into next weekend with low rain chances returning to the region by next Friday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Balloons make emergency landing in Longview traffic KLTV
Hot air balloon pilots forced to land in Longview traffic
Passersby recued two people from a burning car after it went off the road and struck a tree in...
Passersby rescue 2 people from burning car after 1-vehicle wreck in Gun Barrel City
McCann Road shooting
1 hospitalized after shooting on McCann Road in Longview
One person was injured when a pickup rolled over on SH 322 in Rusk County late Friday night....
Crims Chapel VFD first responders free trapped driver after 1-vehicle rollover crash on SH 322
Rep. Hefner is confident that Governor Abbott is doing the right thing when it comes to the...
East Texas Rep. Cole Hefner present at Governor Abbott’s border wall presser

Latest News

Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips 6-20-21
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips 6-19-21
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips