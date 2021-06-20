East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! It was a warm and mostly sunny Father’s Day for all as highs climbed into the lower to middle 90s area wide. Clouds will build back in overnight and scattered showers will be possible throughout the morning hours. Showers and storms will have a better shot at forming along and ahead of our next cold front that is set to move into East Texas late tomorrow afternoon/evening. Some stronger storms will be possible along the front at times, with an isolated severe threat of strong to damaging winds and quarter sized hail. It does appear the front should clear most, if not all, of East Texas which means some lower humidity should be on tap for next Tuesday as highs drop into the middle 80s. Temps will begin to jump up quick on Wednesday due to the quick return of southerly winds. Warm and mostly dry afternoons for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday before spotty showers become possible Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Balloons make emergency landing in Longview traffic KLTV
Hot air balloon pilots forced to land in Longview traffic
Passersby recued two people from a burning car after it went off the road and struck a tree in...
Passersby rescue 2 people from burning car after 1-vehicle wreck in Gun Barrel City
McCann Road shooting
1 hospitalized after shooting on McCann Road in Longview
One person was injured when a pickup rolled over on SH 322 in Rusk County late Friday night....
Crims Chapel VFD first responders free trapped driver after 1-vehicle rollover crash on SH 322
For over 30 plus years the Juneteenth Freedom Parade has taken place in the city of Tyler....
Many celebrate liberty at Tyler Juneteenth Freedom Parade

Latest News

Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips 6-20-21
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips 6-20-21
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips