East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 84-year-old east Texas man

John Hawley is 6′3″ and weighs 180 pounds. He is missing part of his left ear. He was last seen...
John Hawley is 6′3″ and weighs 180 pounds. He is missing part of his left ear. He was last seen wearing an off-white T-shirt, gray flannel, a silver Timex stretch band watch and an adult diaper.(TTPD | TTPD)
By Alex Onken
Updated: Jun. 19, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RED RIVER COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - Have you seen John Hawley?

The 84-year old was last seen at 1 a.m on Saturday, June 19 in the 1600 block of CR 2235 in Bagwell, Texas. That’s in Red River County.

Hawley is 6′3″ and weighs 180 pounds. He is missing part of his left ear. He was last seen wearing an off-white T-shirt, gray flannel, a silver Timex stretch band watch and an adult diaper.

SILVER ALERT from Red River County. Please call 911 if you see Mr. Hawley or his truck. #texarkanapolice #SilverAlert

Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Saturday, June 19, 2021

He is believed to be traveling in a black flatbed 2001 Ford F-350 with a Texas license plate number BX61414. The truck may have a hay baler and tools in the back.

Anyone who may know of Hawley’s whereabouts or has seen his truck is ask to dial 911.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Balloons make emergency landing in Longview traffic KLTV
Hot air balloon pilots forced to land in Longview traffic
Passersby recued two people from a burning car after it went off the road and struck a tree in...
Passersby rescue 2 people from burning car after 1-vehicle wreck in Gun Barrel City
McCann Road shooting
1 hospitalized after shooting on McCann Road in Longview
One person was injured when a pickup rolled over on SH 322 in Rusk County late Friday night....
Crims Chapel VFD first responders free trapped driver after 1-vehicle rollover crash on SH 322
For over 30 plus years the Juneteenth Freedom Parade has taken place in the city of Tyler....
Many celebrate liberty at Tyler Juneteenth Freedom Parade

Latest News

Dr. Charles Thompson (left) and Dr. Benjamin Thompson (right) practice medicine together in...
East Texas doctors reflect on special bond this Father’s Day
Kenneth Earl Vess II (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
Henderson County deputies arrest man who allegedly threatened woman with gun, seize meth, mushrooms
Multiple Henderson County fire departments battled structure fires at a property in Tool...
Multiple Henderson County fire departments battle structure fires in Tool
Sunscreen, bug spray, and aloe Vera are some supplies the Tyler Street Teams gives out during...
Tyler Street Team helping those experiencing homelessness in extreme heat
Serious crash involving motorcycle shuts down Gordon Road in Ogden
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect who allegedly robbed victim at knifepoint