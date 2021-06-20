East Texas Now Business Break
Nacogdoches police arrest suspect who allegedly robbed victim at knifepoint

By Gary Bass
Updated: 14 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a suspect early Sunday morning in connection with allegations that he robbed another man at knifepoint.

Bryan Justice Anderson, 22, of Nacogdoches, is the only person on Sunday’s Nacogdoches County Jail roster that was charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery. No bond amount has been set for his charge yet.

According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, the robbery was reported at 1:03 a.m. Sunday. The victim told police the suspect displayed a knife and took property from him.

Anderson was arrested without incident in the 800 block of Wells Street and taken to the county jail.

