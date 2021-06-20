Multiple Henderson County fire departments battle structure fires in Tool

TOOL, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple Henderson County fire departments battled two structure fires at a property in Tool early Saturday morning.

According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, PSFR firefighters were asked to provide mutual aid at 2:53 a.m. Saturday. They responded to a property on Shore Line Drive.

“The sounds of multiple venting propane tanks were heard in the area at the beginning of the fire,” the Facebook post stated.

Payne Springs Fire Rescue responded with Engine 4 and Tanker 2. They were the third engine and the third tanker at the scene of two structure fires. The units already at the scene were out of water when they got there, the Facebook post stated.

The PSFR rescue tanker provided 3,500 gallons of water to help fight the fire, and part of Engine 4′s crew set up a draft to establish a water supply at the boat ramp, and they supplied water via 600 feet of 5-inch hose.

The Facebook post stated that multiple Henderson County fire departments assisted the Tool Volunteer Fire Department, and UT Health Ems had a unit standing by at the scene as well. One person who reported minor injuries was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the Facebook post stated.

Source: Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page (Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page)

