Mark In Texas History: Historic county named after revolutionary leader Jonas Harrison

Harrison County Historical Museum.
Harrison County Historical Museum.(KLTV)
By Mark Scirto
Updated: 19 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In this week’s Mark in Texas History, we take a look at one of the most historic counties in the state.

The original inhabitants of Harrison County were the Caddo Indians. Anglo settlers moved in around the 1830s. The population increased after Texas gained its independence in 1836.

Downtown Marshall.
Downtown Marshall.(KLTV)

Harrison County got its name in 1839. It was named after Texas Revolutionary leader Jonas Harrison. By 1850, Harrison County was one of the most populated and richest counties in the state.

The Southern Pacific Railroad built a line into Marshall before the Civil War and connected Harrison County to communities from all directions. It turned Marshall into a major transportation center.

Historical marker in Downtown Marshall.
Historical marker in Downtown Marshall.(KLTV)

A good place to see and learn more about Harrison County history is the Harrison County Historical Museum. It’s located on Peter Whetstone Square in Marshall.

In addition to that museum, you can see the historical marker in Roadside Park off of U.S. 80.

