Henderson County deputies arrest man who allegedly threatened woman with gun, seize meth, mushrooms

Kenneth Earl Vess II (Source: Henderson County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Deputies with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 36-year-old man Friday after he allegedly used a handgun to threaten a woman and then ran away from a deputy on foot. The man was also reportedly found with a “substantial amount of illegal mushrooms and methamphetamines.”

Kenneth Earl Vess II, of Mabank, is still being held in the Henderson County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, fraudulent use of or possession of identifying information or items between 5 and 10, and evading arrest.

Collectively, Vess’ bond amount was set at $155,000 for the charges.

According to a post on the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Vess was arrested in the 100 block of Arrowhead Street.

“Earlier, he had brandished a handgun, threatened a woman. and fled from [a deputy] on foot,” the Facebook post stated. “Following Vess’ arrest, the deputy spotted a colored pipe commonly used to smoke drugs and a baggie containing meth.”

The deputy also found a 9 mm handgun, a set of digital scales “commonly used to weigh contraband before street sales” and a large plastic bag containing a large amount of illegal mushrooms.

According to the Facebook post, Vess was charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying items for the credit cards and Social Security card he had in his possession but were not his.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

