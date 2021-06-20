East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas doctors reflect on special bond this Father’s Day

Dr. Charles Thompson (left) and Dr. Benjamin Thompson (right) practice medicine together in East Texas celebrating this Father’s Day with a new arrival expected soon. (Source: KTRE Staff)(Jeremy Thomas)
By Jeremy Thomas
Updated: 23 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Dr. Benjamin Thompson knew at an early age what he wanted to do when he grew up.

“There was a project I did as a first grader that said, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?,’ he recalled. “I said, ‘I want to be a doctor and deliver babies like my dad.’”

He is doing just that - practicing with his dad Dr. Charles Thompson in Nacogdoches, which did not surprise his father.

“Well, that’s because we have so much in common,” Charles. “It’s fun. I’m able to be his mentor, and then we’re partners also. We rely on each other. He relies on my experience, and I rely on his just being out of training and on all the latest greatest ways to treat things.”

“It’s really special that I get to come to work with my dad every day and to have that bond not only as a family member but professional,” Ben said. “It’s really a blessing that we’re able to do that together and still get along.”

Both doctors said it is not often family members get the opportunity to work together in medicine, but it has created special moments.

“Very early on, when he first came here, I had a patient that I had delivered 21 years ago,” Charles recalled. “She came in with her mother, and she was pregnant with her first baby and the first grandchild. Dr. Ben took care of her and delivered the baby. That was one of the neatest things to see, multigeneration patients and doctors.”

For this Father’s Day, the Thompsons have another reason to celebrate.

“We’re having a baby in July,” Ben said. “My wife is expecting. A baby girl. It’s our first child. We’re excited. Kind of new to this Father’s Day thing, but I am learning on the fly.”

Possibly another doctor in the family?

“We’ll see,” he said. “We’ll see if she wants to do it. I’m not going to push her in any direction. But I am hopeful I can provide the same experiences that my father provided for me for her.”

The Thompsons’ family tradition also continues with Charles’ identical twin brother, who also practices obstetrics.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

