Silver Alert: Police searching for elderly north Texas man

BAGWELL, Texas (KWTX) - The Red River County Sheriff’s Office is searching for John Hawley, and elderly man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment,

Hawley is a 84 year old white male. He stands 6′03″ and weighs 180 lbs,

He is bald, and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an off white t-shirt, a gray flannel, a silver Timex stretch band watch, and an adult diaper.

The senior citizen was last seen at 1:00 AM, on Saturday 06/19/2021 at 1600 block of CR 2235, Bagwell, TX in a White 2001 Ford F-350 with TX License Plate BX61414.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Red River County Sheriff’s Office at 903-427-3838.

