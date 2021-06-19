East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

By Andrew Tate
Updated: 23 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies today with highs in the mid 90s. Overnight the system we’ve been watching in the Gulf officially became Tropical Storm Claudette. At the time of writing this, Claudette is moving NNE at 12mph and will have little to no noticeable impact on East Texas. However, the storm will create flooding concerns for many across the south especially after above normal rainfall for the last few weeks.

Overnight, here in East Texas we’ll cool down in to the mid 70s, and highs for your Father’s Day will be in the mid 90s again with mostly sunny skies. There is a low ran chance for Deep East Texas tomorrow. More rain and thunderstorms arrive on Monday and last into Tuesday but should be ending as we go through Tuesday. Low rain chances stick around through the week, but sunshine should still be possible between showers.

