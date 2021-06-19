Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It was another warm and sunny day for all as highs climbed into the lower to middle 90s area wide. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight as temps slowly cool into the lower 70s by tomorrow morning. This is your final reminder that Sunday is Father’s Day, and it sure is a good-looking day at that! Skies will remain mostly sunny throughout the afternoon as highs climb back into the lower to middle 90s. A few showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will be possible in the afternoon along a sea breeze, but majority of East Texans will remain warm and dry. Clouds will build back in overnight and early Monday and scattered showers and storms will once again have a better shot at forming along and ahead of our next cold front that is set to move into East Texas Monday evening. Some stronger storms will be possible along the front at times, with an isolated severe threat of strong to damaging winds and quarter sized hail. It does appear the front should clear most, if not all, of East Texas which means some lower humidity should be on tap for next Tuesday as highs drop into the middle 80s. Temps will begin to jump up quick on Wednesday due to the quick return of southerly winds. Warm and mostly dry afternoons for Wednesday and Thursday before spotty showers become possible Friday afternoon.

