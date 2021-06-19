East Texas Now Business Break
PHOTOS: About 60 crews competing in Longview’s Great Balloon Race this weekend

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Updated: 49 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Balloon pilots from all over the country are competing in the Great Texas Balloon Race in the skies above Longview this weekend.

The competition started Friday, continued Saturday, and will end Sunday.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of this year’s Great Texas Balloon Race erred on the side of caution and canceled the annual balloon glow and the entertainment events at the East Texas Regional airport that usually go hand in hand with the Great Texas Balloon Race.

To make up for the lack of entertainment, organizers scheduled five official balloon flights over Longview. The competition flights started at about 7 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and one more is scheduled for tomorrow morning if weather permits. Two non-competition flights were scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and they involved all of the pilots, or about 60 balloons.

“We have adjusted our plans this year to emphasize the flight aspect of the Great Texas Balloon Race, and we’re looking forward to seeing your smiling faces.

The website stated the launch and landing sites change each day and are always determined by the wind and the weather.

Longview resident Joanne Tuttle snapped pictures and videos of balloons flying over her house Saturday morning.

