Passersby rescue 2 people from burning car after 1-vehicle wreck in Gun Barrel City

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After a vehicle went off Commodore Lane in Gun Barrel City, struck a large tree, and burst into flames late Friday night, passing motorists pried its doors open and moved the vehicle’s occupants to safety.

“I want to commend the witnesses to the accident who pulled the occupants out of the burning car,” said Jason Raney, the Gun Barrel City Fire Department assistant chief. “Without their quick thinking and bravery, the outcome of this accident could have been tragic.”

According to a press release, the Gun Barrel City fire and police departments were dispatched out to the one-vehicle crash at 10:41 p.m. Friday. The wreck occurred in the 200 block of Commodore Lane past the intersection with Nob Hill Road.

The vehicle left the road and struck a large tee. After did so, it caught on fire with its occupants still trapped inside.

When firefighters from the Gun Barrel City Fire department arrived on the scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

UT Health EMS took two people to area hospitals for treatment of their injuries.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.