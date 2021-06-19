Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Updated: 30 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is very nearly a tropical storm, but the low-pressure system is not ‘closed’ yet, so it has not been given a name at this time. All the convection, or storms associated with this system, are well to the east of the center. Winds are exceeding Tropical Storm strength, but the National Hurricane Center has yet to give it the name of Claudette. That could happen later today...but landfall is expected near Midnight tonight along the Southeastern sections of Louisiana. No impacts are expected for us here in East Texas. Mostly sunny skies are likely through the Father’s Day Weekend with only a minimal chance for rain over the southernmost counties of ETX. Starting on Monday, the rain chances increase to 50% during the afternoon/evening hours and stay fairly high through midday on Tuesday before diminishing. A cold front is likely to move through early on Tuesday morning. Slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday and Wednesday because of this cold front. We warm back up into the end of next week. By the way, Summer Begins on Sunday!!! Stay Cool!

