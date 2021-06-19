East Texas Now Business Break
Advertisement

Hot air balloon pilots forced to land in Longview traffic

‘You don’t see this every day!’
No one was injured.
No one was injured.(KLTV/jamey Boyum)
By Stephanie Frazier
Updated: moments ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Two hot air balloons made emergency landings on Loop 281 on Friday evening.

No one was injured.(KLTV/jamey Boyum)

The balloons were taking part in a fun flight when the wind died, according to the pilots. This meant they had to choose a spot to land, and the spot they chose was Loop 281.

They say there was nothing but trees and power lines after that. The balloons safely landed and no vehicles were hit. No injuries were reported.

One of the balloons was pulled off to the side of the road, and the other was pulled into a median. They were then packed up safely.

As reporter Jamey Boyum’s granddaughter said when they encountered the balloons in traffic, “you don’t see this every day!”

