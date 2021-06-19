East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas Rep. Cole Hefner present at Governor Abbott’s border wall presser

By Justin Honore
Published: Jun. 18, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Earlier this week Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference announcing his plan to build a border wall.

At that announcement was East Texas representative Cole Hefner. Hefner says he is confident in what Governor Abbott is doing with the border wall and is sure this will help Texans. KLTV asked Hefner what he would say to Texans who argue the governor should pay more attention to things like the state power grid, instead of a border wall.

“While ERCOT our grid is important, our state is growing more people are moving here there is more houses we are plugging in more things and so we need to be thinking forward on that,” said Hefner. “But if we just allow an open border for people just to pour over here and utilize our education, our health care, our law enforcement, our roads and all these things will begin to deteriorate by people who are not paying into the system through all the sources of revenue that we have.”

Earlier this week, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Facilities Commission to hire a program manager to start planning the project.

