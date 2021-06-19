East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Crims Chapel VFD first responders free trapped driver after 1-vehicle rollover crash on SH 322

One person was injured when a pickup rolled over on SH 322 in Rusk County late Friday night....
One person was injured when a pickup rolled over on SH 322 in Rusk County late Friday night. (Source: Crims Chapel VFD Facebook page)(Crims Chapel VFD Facebook page)
By Gary Bass
Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters with the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department used a rescue tool to free the driver of a pickup truck after a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on State Highway 322 late Friday night.

According to a post on the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, CCVGD first responders and firefighters were dispatched out to the crash near the intersection of SH 322 and County Road 243 at about 11:40 p.m. Friday.

The first responders and firefighters thought they were going to a crash that involved at least two vehicles but found that it was a one-vehicle rollover crash.

“On arrival, fire units found that only one vehicle was involved and had rolled over, scattering a large amount of work tools and debris across Hwy 322,” the Facebook post stated. “The patient was found to be entrapped in the vehicle requiring rescue tools to extricate.”

The driver was freed from his wrecked pickup and taken by Christus EMS to Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview for treatment of the person’s injuries.

“Highway 322 was closed for about 3 hours to clean up debris,” the Facebook post stated. “Please use caution when traveling this way as there may be some smaller debris remaining.”

According to the Facebook post, the Crims Chapel VFD was going to request that a Texas Department of Transportation sweeper come out to the crash scene Saturday morning to clean up any remaining debris.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCann Road shooting
1 hospitalized after shooting on McCann Road in Longview
Balloons make emergency landing in Longview traffic KLTV
Hot air balloon pilots forced to land in Longview traffic
Joshua Jones, 37, was arrested in Seven Points Thursday night following a shooting death.
1 dead, 1 arrested following Henderson County shooting
Abandoned strip mall fire
Fire Marshal: Makeshift grill found after second fire at abandoned Tyler strip mall
A Dallas home became a crime scene after two children were stabbed Thursday.
Girl killed, boy hurt in Dallas stabbing

Latest News

WEBXTRA: Tyler Juneteenth parade
Passersby recued two people from a burning car after it went off the road and struck a tree in...
Passersby rescue 2 people from burning car after 1-vehicle wreck in Gun Barrel City
Pictured are Juan Caporales and Juan Sobrino-Montero (Source: Crockett Police Department...
Crockett police arrest 2 men suspected of installing ‘skimmer’ on gas pump
PETS FUR PEOPLE DONOR PKG
Pets Fur People receives special $5,000 donation