Crims Chapel VFD first responders free trapped driver after 1-vehicle rollover crash on SH 322

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters with the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department used a rescue tool to free the driver of a pickup truck after a one-vehicle rollover wreck that occurred on State Highway 322 late Friday night.

According to a post on the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, CCVGD first responders and firefighters were dispatched out to the crash near the intersection of SH 322 and County Road 243 at about 11:40 p.m. Friday.

The first responders and firefighters thought they were going to a crash that involved at least two vehicles but found that it was a one-vehicle rollover crash.

“On arrival, fire units found that only one vehicle was involved and had rolled over, scattering a large amount of work tools and debris across Hwy 322,” the Facebook post stated. “The patient was found to be entrapped in the vehicle requiring rescue tools to extricate.”

The driver was freed from his wrecked pickup and taken by Christus EMS to Christus Good Shepherd Hospital in Longview for treatment of the person’s injuries.

“Highway 322 was closed for about 3 hours to clean up debris,” the Facebook post stated. “Please use caution when traveling this way as there may be some smaller debris remaining.”

According to the Facebook post, the Crims Chapel VFD was going to request that a Texas Department of Transportation sweeper come out to the crash scene Saturday morning to clean up any remaining debris.

