Country singer pens song featured in national commercial

Song was inspired after visiting friend whose husband was battling cancer.
By Gordon Collier
Updated: Jun. 18, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - I’m not going anywhere. When singer songwriter Kelly Lang heard those words as her friend talked to her husband while he was undergoing cancer treatment, she was moved.

Not just a little bit, in a life altering way. The year was 2005.

“She was so reassuring and kind. She was like, I’m not going to leave you, I’m not going anywhere. I thought that was special. I remember thinking I’d love to have someone talk to me like that someday.” Lang said while on a break during a show in Kosse.

Just a few short months later Kelly received some shocking news. A diagnosis of breast cancer. The single mother would soon hear I’m not going anywhere again.

" I heard those words again from the man who would become my husband, T.G. Sheppard.” she said.

Sheppard has a long list of top ten country hits including “I Loved em Every One”, “Slow Burn” and “Only One You.” Sheppard has said publicly that helping Lang thru this ordeal made him realize just how much he loved her and he couldn’t imagine life without her. The two were married in 2007.

Life changing experiences often lead to great songs. In this case Lang was inspired and motivated enough to pen a song that would become the focus of a national advertising campaign.

“It’s been 16 years since I wrote the song. I thought it was done.” Lang said.

Someone with Ascension Health recently heard the song and asked if they could use it for a commercial that would air from coast to coast.

“I’ve heard from thousands of people who say that the song touched them. For someone in this busy day and to write me and share with me what my song meant is tremendously humbling. I’m grateful to be on the receiving end of that.” Lang said. For more information on Kelly Lang and her music go to www.Kellylang.net

