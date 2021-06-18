East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

West Sabine’s Haley Primrose leads Team Blue to ETX All-Star win

Team Blue celebrates a Haley Primrose homerun (KTRE)
Team Blue celebrates a Haley Primrose homerun (KTRE)(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - West Sabine’s Haley Primrose picked up MVP honors in the fourth annual East Texas Senior All-Star game presented by Integra Insurance services.

Primrose led Team Blue to a 3-1 win over Team Red. Primrose had 13 strikeouts from the circle and a home run in the third inning.

The event raised $1,146 for 22Q Texas. The money will go to support children with 22Q syndrome attend summer camps in Texas.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found alongside I-20 near Canton
According to a church representative, additional parking will go where the apartment complex...
Eviction concerns: Canton residents say church expansion is pushing them out
The Huntsville Police Department said Dontrey Walker was wanted for the murder of his...
Longview murder suspect arrested in Huntsville
Joseph Delia and Hali Saylor welcomed their son Crew on May 6, 2021. Crew was born with a...
New parents left stunned over $2 million price tag for baby’s life-changing medicine
Gov. Abbott announces plans for border wall

Latest News

Kyle Keller (KTRE)
SFA basketball team back in the gym preparing for 2021-22 season
WEBXTRA: Coach Kyle Keller
SFA’s Kyle Keller hosting youth basketball camps
Dallas Mavericks
Rick Carlisle steps down as Dallas Mavericks coach
The 45,000 sq. ft. basketball facility will have a full court and a half court for practice,...
WebXtra: SFA basketball performance center in final months of construction