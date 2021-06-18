West Sabine’s Haley Primrose leads Team Blue to ETX All-Star win

HUDSON, Texas (KTRE) - West Sabine’s Haley Primrose picked up MVP honors in the fourth annual East Texas Senior All-Star game presented by Integra Insurance services.

Primrose led Team Blue to a 3-1 win over Team Red. Primrose had 13 strikeouts from the circle and a home run in the third inning.

The event raised $1,146 for 22Q Texas. The money will go to support children with 22Q syndrome attend summer camps in Texas.

