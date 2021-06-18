East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Pets Fur People receives special $5,000 donation

By Justin Honore
Updated: 28 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas man made a special $5,000 donation was made to Pets Fur People.

Jeff Gottesman made the donation to honor the legacy of his wife, Judy Gottesman, who recently passed away due to Alzheimer’s Disease. Judy was a passionate animal lover and had shelter dogs of her own. Pets Fur People

Pets Fur People is a no-kill shelter and says the donation will greatly help with day-to-day expenses as well as spay and neutering operations. They placed a plaque in her honor and named the receiving center after her.

