WEBXTRA: Dave Campbell’s Texas Football managing editor previews high school football

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With just 10 weeks until the start of the 2021 high school football season, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Managing Editor Greg Tepper talked with East Texas Sports.

Can Carthage get a 9th state championship? How far will Longview go in the playoffs? How deep is 3A in East Texas? Can a 2A school from Region 3 finally get past Region 4 in the state semifinals? Who is a sleeper? All those questions will be answered.

