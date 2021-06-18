WebXtra: CASA for Kids of East Texas grand opening ceremony after renovations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - CASA for Kids of East Texas has completed renovations on their 4 acre, 2 building campus and celebrated with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new campus features a Children’s Center which includes an onsite visitation room and toy room where children can pick out a special toy, stuffed animal, school supplies or a book. The new Conference Center can easily accommodate over 100 participants for training, meetings and other on-site events. The combined campus is three times the size of their former building and is ready to meet their current and future needs in serving abused and neglected children in our community.

Ceremony participants included representatives from Senator Hughes Office, Representative Gohmert’s Office, CASA for Kids of East Texas Board Chairman Jerrod Fishback, Tom Mullins, Mike Ace, Esq., Sgt. Matt Leigeber, Officer Scott Behrend, Texas CASA Program Operations Director Celeste Prather, Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce Representatives.

The ceremony and ribbon cutting on Friday, June 18, at 10:15 am was held at the CASA for Kids of East Texas on 3616 West Way St., Tyler, Texas.

CASA for Kids of East Texas served 734 abused and neglected children in 2020. CASA’s leadership team strategically prepared for this growth with a successful capital campaign and complete renovation.

CASA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support abused and neglected children in Smith, Van Zandt and Wood counties by providing court appointed trained community volunteers who advocate for loving, safe and permanent outcomes. Funds will make a difference for CASA, enabling them to recruit, train and support the volunteers who support abused and neglected children in our community.

For more information visit www.CasaforKidsofEastTexas.org

