Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Updated: 8 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Lots of sunshine is expected for our Friday with very warm afternoon temps expected. Partly Cloudy on Saturday with a chance for just a few showers over southern areas and much of the same for Father’s Day. By the way, at 10:31 PM on Sunday, it will be the first moment of Summer 2021. We continue to monitor the southern Gulf of Mexico for continued tropical development. Right now, if this system strengthens into a Tropical Storm, it will be named Claudette and that is possible Friday afternoon. The forecasts are now trending more toward central Louisiana, rather than the upper Texas Coast. We will keep you updated on any and all changes to this forecast. Increased chances for showers/thundershowers on Monday as we await a cold front on Tuesday morning. A few heavier thundershowers will be possible. Morning rain on Tuesday with the front, then a few showers PM hours. Wednesday and Thursday appear to be partly to mostly cloudy with only a few showers possible. The Warmest Day over the next 7 appears to be on Sunday with highs near 95 degrees. The coolest afternoon should be on Tuesday, behind the cold front. Rainfall totals over the next 7 days looks to be in the 1 to 1.5 inch range. Have a cool day!!!

