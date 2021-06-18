East Texas Now Business Break
Odessa woman charged with shooting her husband

Carolina Martinez, 59.
Carolina Martinez, 59.(Odessa Police Department)
By CBS7 Staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - An Odessa woman was arrested Friday after police say she shot her husband.

Carolina Martinez, 59, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of North Adams just after 3 a.m. for a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 69-year-old man who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police say their investigation revealed that the victim had been shot by his wife, Martinez, after they had been in an argument.

Martinez was then charged and booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

