Mutiple fire departments respond to house fire on FM 3135 in Rusk County

By Gary Bass
Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in the 4000 block of FM 3135 in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County OEM Facebook page, the first fire units on the scene reported heavy fire in the home’s attic. Henderson Fire, the Church Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and the Crims Chapel VFD have responded to the fire.

The Facebook page stated that additional fire departments have been requested for personnel and water supply.

“Avoid this area and be aware of a large first responder presence,” the Facebook post stated.

