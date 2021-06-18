Judge: Woman’s confession in death of Texas soldier stays

WACO, Texas (AP) - A judge has denied a request to suppress the confession of a woman accused of helping kill and dismember Spc. Vanessa Guillén, who was missing for about two months before her remains were found.

Cecily Ann Aguilar, de 22 años, arrestada como cómplice por la muerte de Vanessa Guillén. (Bell County)

The Houston Chronicle reports U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright rejected to toss Cecily Ann Aguilar’s confession after 2.5 hours of testimony Wednesday.

Aguilar’s defense lawyer argues that police deliberately violated the law by waiting to give Aguilar her Miranda Rights until after she confessed.

Aguilar’s recorded confession outlines the gruesome details of Guillén’s slaying. She also helped officers by reaching out to Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, the suspected killer, via cell phone.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.