Increased costs observed for cattle upkeep

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) -The Pineywoods Futurity will gather on June 19th, 2021, at the Lufkin expo center and 68 cows are enrolled to compete. Cattle breeders say this year has been a challenge for cattle upkeep.

“The price of your grains, your corns, your grasses it’s starting up on a pretty good incline right now which is not good for the cattle breeder,” Keith Dubose the head of Texas Longhorn Breeders Association said.

Donnie Taylor, a cattle breeder himself said that the COVID-19 pandemic was a contributing factor.

“Since the pandemic… the price to upkeep, one has skyrocketed,” Taylor said. “Where a year ago we were paying nine dollars for a sack of feed… the same sack of feed this year is costing 12 and a half to 13 dollars.”

Because of this… many breeders were forced to reevaluate the number of cattle they own.

“A lot of your cattle breeders, especially in the longhorn have dialed it way back… they’re cutting from 100 head ranch to about 70 head ranches,” Taylor said.

And most cattle owners said it was difficult. Another contributing factor to the increase costs of cattle upkeep was Texas’ influx of rainfall.

“The ground is saturated, so wet, that you can’t get out there and fertilize your grass to make it grow because the ground is too soft and you can’t get out there to cut hay”, Dubose said.

Although cattle breeder faced many struggles this year they are excited to be in attendance at the first ever Pineywoods Futurity.

