Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! Get ready for another warm and sunny day today as highs jump into the lower to middle 90s once again. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight tonight as temperatures drop into the lower 70s by early tomorrow morning. Potential Tropical Cyclone Three will likely become a tropical depression later today in the central Gulf of Mexico as it pushes northward toward the Louisiana/Mississippi coastlines. Impacts to East Texas at this time seem to be fairly limited, with just a shot at scattered showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm throughout the day Saturday and maybe early on Sunday (Father’s Day). Clouds build back in on Monday and scattered showers and storms will once again have a better shot at forming along and ahead of our next cold front that is set to move into East Texas Monday evening. At this time, it does appear the front should clear most, if not all, of East Texas which means some lower humidity should be on tap for next Tuesday before more heat and humidity quickly return by next Wednesday.

