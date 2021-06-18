Former Tyler City Council member Gus Ramirez announces candidacy for Precinct 2 commissioner

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Tyler City Council member and Smith County Commissioner Gus Ramirez announced today he is running for Smith County Commissioner of Precinct 2.

One of Ramirez’s top concerns is getting people back to work in Smith County after the COVID-19 pandemic caused many people to be out of work.

He said his son is the one who convinced him to throw his hat into the ring.

“And when that seat came open with Commissioner Nix announcing that he won’t seek reelection, he came to the house, he’s married and teaches at All-Saints, he said you need to run for that dad and he’s got his masters degree in history and I did keep my word and leave and he convinced me to it and he teaches me now,” Ramirez said.

Ramirez was the owner of Gus’ Mexican Restaurant and served for many different committees and associations.

Earlier this year, John Moore also announced his candidacy for the position. The next general election for Smith County commissioners will be in 2022.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.