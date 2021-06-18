Fire Marshal: Makeshift grill found after second fire at abandoned Tyler strip mall

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Fire investigators discovered a makeshift grill at the scene of a fire at an abandoned strip mall in Tyler, the city’s fire marshal said.

Firefighters responded to the call on May 25 of smoke coming from an abandoned strip mall in the 500 block of North Spring Avenue. It was the second fire at the strip mall in three months.

Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said investigators discovered the grill at the area of origin; however, the cause of the fire is officially listed as ‘undetermined.’

The aftermath of a fire that burned an abandoned strip mall in Tyler. (KLTV News)

Firefighters also responded to a similar fire at the strip mall in March. After putting the fire out, investigators later discovered the remnants of a candle near the area where they believe the fire started, according to Assistant Fire Marshal Brandon Davis.

The building was without power and no other ignition sources were found in either cases, Findley added.

