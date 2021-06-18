Clay White announces candidacy for Smith County judgeship

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Republican attorney Clay White has announced his candidacy for judge of Smith County Court at Law 3.

White, a shareholder at his firm White-Shaver, P.C. located in downtown Tyler, is a Board-Certified personal injury attorney.

“I’ve been in courtrooms all across our great state, I’ll use this vast experience and the respect I’ve gained for the judicial process to be a fair, knowledgeable, and impartial judge, who will interpret the law as its written and never legislate from the bench.” White said in his announcement press release. “My duty is to uphold the principles of law best described in Micah 6:8. Do justice, love mercy, and walk humbly.”

White holds a bachelor’s degree in Speech and Hearing and obtained a master’s degree in Deaf Education from Lamar University. He is fluent in American Sign Language. He received his law degree from South Texas College of Law in 1988. He has been married to his wife, Jonette, for 37 years and together they have three adult children.

